Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Earnings results for Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.65.

Oblong last released its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business earned $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Oblong has generated ($1.48) earnings per share over the last year (($1.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Oblong are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($0.45) per share. Oblong has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oblong in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 474.71%. The high price target for OBLG is $15.00 and the low price target for OBLG is $15.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Oblong has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Oblong has a forecasted upside of 474.7% from its current price of $2.61. Oblong has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong does not currently pay a dividend. Oblong does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

In the past three months, Oblong insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 16.00% of the stock of Oblong is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 28.23% of the stock of Oblong is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG



Earnings for Oblong are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($0.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Oblong is -2.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Oblong is -2.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Oblong has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

