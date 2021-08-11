Must-See Earnings Estimates Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Earnings results for Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Opera in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 78.01%. The high price target for OPRA is $17.00 and the low price target for OPRA is $17.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Opera has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Opera has a forecasted upside of 78.0% from its current price of $9.55. Opera has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera does not currently pay a dividend. Opera does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

In the past three months, Opera insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.11% of the stock of Opera is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA



The P/E ratio of Opera is 5.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Opera is 5.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.50. Opera has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

