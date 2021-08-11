EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY: Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Earnings results for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.49.

Organon & Co. last released its earnings results on June 20th, 2021. The reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Organon & Co. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Organon & Co. will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Organon & Co. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.76%. The high price target for OGN is $48.00 and the low price target for OGN is $33.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. does not currently pay a dividend. Organon & Co. does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

In the past three months, Organon & Co. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)



