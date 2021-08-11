worth buying post Earnings results? Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Earnings results for Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.47.

Oscar Health last released its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. Oscar Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Oscar Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.58) to ($1.60) per share. Oscar Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Oscar Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oscar Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 150.72%. The high price target for OSCR is $44.00 and the low price target for OSCR is $29.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Oscar Health does not currently pay a dividend. Oscar Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Oscar Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.23% of the stock of Oscar Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

