Earnings : What to expect Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Earnings results for Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Owlet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24.

Analyst Opinion on Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Owlet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.52%. The high price target for OWLT is $14.00 and the low price target for OWLT is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Owlet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.50, Owlet has a forecasted upside of 26.5% from its current price of $9.88. Owlet has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Owlet does not currently pay a dividend. Owlet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

In the past three months, Owlet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT



Earnings for Owlet are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.55) per share. Owlet has a P/B Ratio of 13.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

