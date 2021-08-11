Attention Seeking Stock: Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Earnings results for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04.

Palantir Technologies last released its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.6. Earnings for Palantir Technologies are expected to grow by 150.00% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.20 per share. Palantir Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Palantir Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Palantir Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.47%. The high price target for PLTR is $34.00 and the low price target for PLTR is $10.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Palantir Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.78, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.75, Palantir Technologies has a forecasted downside of 9.5% from its current price of $22.92. Palantir Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Palantir Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

In the past three months, Palantir Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $186,054,334.00 in company stock. 17.00% of the stock of Palantir Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 15.34% of the stock of Palantir Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR



Earnings for Palantir Technologies are expected to grow by 150.00% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Palantir Technologies is 120.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Palantir Technologies is 120.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.30. Palantir Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 26.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

