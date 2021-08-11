Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Earnings results for Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23.

Panbela Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Panbela Therapeutics has generated ($0.62) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Panbela Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.88) to ($0.84) per share. Panbela Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Panbela Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42132”.

Analyst Opinion on Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Panbela Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 268.85%. The high price target for PBLA is $10.00 and the low price target for PBLA is $8.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Panbela Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

In the past three months, Panbela Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 20.30% of the stock of Panbela Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.88% of the stock of Panbela Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)



Earnings for Panbela Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.88) to ($0.84) per share. The P/E ratio of Panbela Therapeutics is -3.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Panbela Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

