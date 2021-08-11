How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Earnings results for Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Perpetua Resources last released its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Perpetua Resources has generated ($0.97) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Perpetua Resources are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.61) per share. Perpetua Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Perpetua Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 176.19%. The high price target for PPTA is $14.50 and the low price target for PPTA is $14.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Perpetua Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, Perpetua Resources has a forecasted upside of 176.2% from its current price of $5.25. Perpetua Resources has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Perpetua Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

In the past three months, Perpetua Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 46.62% of the stock of Perpetua Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA



Earnings for Perpetua Resources are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.61) per share. The P/E ratio of Perpetua Resources is -5.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Perpetua Resources is -5.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Perpetua Resources has a P/B Ratio of 43.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

