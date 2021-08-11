Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Earnings results for Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Phio Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Phio Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.92) earnings per share over the last year (($1.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Phio Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.10) to $1.00 per share. Phio Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Phio Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 215.79%. The high price target for PHIO is $6.00 and the low price target for PHIO is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Phio Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

In the past three months, Phio Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of Phio Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 3.70% of the stock of Phio Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO



Earnings for Phio Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.10) to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals is -1.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

