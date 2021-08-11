Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Earnings results for Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Points International last released its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company earned $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. Points International has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year (($0.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Points International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.42 per share. Points International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Points International will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721291”.

Analyst Opinion on Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Points International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.93%. The high price target for PCOM is $22.00 and the low price target for PCOM is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Points International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Points International has a forecasted upside of 33.9% from its current price of $15.68. Points International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International does not currently pay a dividend. Points International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

In the past three months, Points International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 57.14% of the stock of Points International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM



Earnings for Points International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Points International is -27.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Points International is -27.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Points International has a P/B Ratio of 5.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here