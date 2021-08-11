Earnings and Growth Analysis : PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Earnings results for PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-9.11.

PolyPid last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. PolyPid has generated ($4.07) earnings per share over the last year (($26.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PolyPid are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.25) to ($2.07) per share. PolyPid has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. PolyPid will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PolyPid in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 184.92%. The high price target for PYPD is $27.00 and the low price target for PYPD is $24.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PolyPid has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.50, PolyPid has a forecasted upside of 184.9% from its current price of $8.95. PolyPid has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid does not currently pay a dividend. PolyPid does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

In the past three months, PolyPid insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of PolyPid is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD



Earnings for PolyPid are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.25) to ($2.07) per share. The P/E ratio of PolyPid is -0.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PolyPid is -0.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PolyPid has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

