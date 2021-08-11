Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Earnings results for Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Pretium Resources last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Pretium Resources has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year (($0.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pretium Resources are expected to grow by 23.73% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.73 per share. Pretium Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Pretium Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pretium Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 75.03%. The high price target for PVG is $16.00 and the low price target for PVG is $13.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pretium Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Pretium Resources has a forecasted upside of 75.0% from its current price of $8.57. Pretium Resources has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Pretium Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

In the past three months, Pretium Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 55.23% of the stock of Pretium Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG



Earnings for Pretium Resources are expected to grow by 23.73% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Pretium Resources is -95.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pretium Resources is -95.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pretium Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here