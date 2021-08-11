Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Earnings results for Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Processa Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Processa Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.51) diluted earnings per share). Processa Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Processa Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42137”.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Processa Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 223.62%. The high price target for PCSA is $20.00 and the low price target for PCSA is $20.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Processa Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Processa Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 223.6% from its current price of $6.18. Processa Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Processa Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Processa Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Processa Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $97,570.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 25.70% of the stock of Processa Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 7.42% of the stock of Processa Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Processa Pharmaceuticals is -2.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Processa Pharmaceuticals is -2.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

