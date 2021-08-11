Attention Seeking Stock: Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Earnings results for Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38.

Prometheus Biosciences last released its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.30. The firm earned $0.76 million during the quarter. Prometheus Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Prometheus Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.91) to ($2.43) per share. Prometheus Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Prometheus Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.82%. The high price target for RXDX is $40.00 and the low price target for RXDX is $25.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Prometheus Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

In the past three months, Prometheus Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 61.38% of the stock of Prometheus Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX



Earnings for Prometheus Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.91) to ($2.43) per share.

