Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Earnings results for Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Psychemedics last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter. Psychemedics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.66) diluted earnings per share). Psychemedics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Dividend Strength: Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics does not currently pay a dividend. Psychemedics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

In the past three months, Psychemedics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 13.30% of the stock of Psychemedics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 33.64% of the stock of Psychemedics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD



The P/E ratio of Psychemedics is -10.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Psychemedics is -10.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Psychemedics has a P/B Ratio of 3.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

