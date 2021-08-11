Paying attention on Earnings results for PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

Earnings results for PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1.

PureCycle Technologies last released its earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. PureCycle Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for PureCycle Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.35) to ($0.61) per share. PureCycle Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. PureCycle Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9969334”.

Analyst Opinion on PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PureCycle Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 116.89%. The high price target for PCT is $45.00 and the low price target for PCT is $28.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PureCycle Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.33, PureCycle Technologies has a forecasted upside of 116.9% from its current price of $15.83. PureCycle Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. PureCycle Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

In the past three months, PureCycle Technologies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $249,158.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 26.56% of the stock of PureCycle Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT



Earnings for PureCycle Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.35) to ($0.61) per share. PureCycle Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 31.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

