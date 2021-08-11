Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Earnings results for Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Red Violet last announced its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. Red Violet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.50) diluted earnings per share). Red Violet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Red Violet will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7739599”.

Analyst Opinion on Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Dividend Strength: Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet does not currently pay a dividend. Red Violet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

In the past three months, Red Violet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.70% of the stock of Red Violet is held by insiders. Only 36.43% of the stock of Red Violet is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT



The P/E ratio of Red Violet is -52.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Red Violet is -52.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Red Violet has a P/B Ratio of 7.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here