Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Earnings results for Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Repro Med Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 126.22%. The high price target for KRMD is $16.00 and the low price target for KRMD is $3.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Repro Med Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

In the past three months, Repro Med Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $98,503.00 in company stock. 35.00% of the stock of Repro Med Systems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 60.93% of the stock of Repro Med Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD



Earnings for Repro Med Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to ($0.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Repro Med Systems is -51.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Repro Med Systems is -51.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Repro Med Systems has a P/B Ratio of 4.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

