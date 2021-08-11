Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Earnings results for Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Resonant last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business earned $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year (($0.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Resonant are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($0.30) per share. Resonant has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Resonant will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10015955”.

Analyst Opinion on Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Resonant in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 78.80%. The high price target for RESN is $6.25 and the low price target for RESN is $4.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Resonant has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.65, Resonant has a forecasted upside of 78.8% from its current price of $3.16. Resonant has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant does not currently pay a dividend. Resonant does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

In the past three months, Resonant insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $103,945.00 in company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Resonant is held by insiders. Only 29.20% of the stock of Resonant is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN



Earnings for Resonant are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($0.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Resonant is -5.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Resonant is -5.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Resonant has a P/B Ratio of 6.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

