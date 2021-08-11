Definitive Proof this stock will never make you disappointed: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Earnings results for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08.

Rush Street Interactive last issued its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Rush Street Interactive has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Rush Street Interactive are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.44) per share. Rush Street Interactive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rush Street Interactive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 81.49%. The high price target for RSI is $34.00 and the low price target for RSI is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rush Street Interactive has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.29, Rush Street Interactive has a forecasted upside of 81.5% from its current price of $12.83. Rush Street Interactive has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive does not currently pay a dividend. Rush Street Interactive does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

In the past three months, Rush Street Interactive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,906,250.00 in company stock. 76.06% of the stock of Rush Street Interactive is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.73% of the stock of Rush Street Interactive is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI



Earnings for Rush Street Interactive are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.44) per share. The P/E ratio of Rush Street Interactive is -1,283.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rush Street Interactive is -1,283.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here