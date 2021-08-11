Should you short it before the Earnings result? : SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Earnings results for SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

SandRidge Energy last announced its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $33.62 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($6.49) diluted earnings per share). SandRidge Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SandRidge Energy does not currently pay a dividend. SandRidge Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, SandRidge Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of SandRidge Energy is held by insiders. Only 33.77% of the stock of SandRidge Energy is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of SandRidge Energy is -1.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SandRidge Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

