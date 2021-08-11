Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Earnings results for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.65.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.73) earnings per share over the last year (($2.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.85) to ($1.83) per share. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 105.04%. The high price target for STSA is $15.00 and the low price target for STSA is $5.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

In the past three months, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 30.20% of the stock of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 72.88% of the stock of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA



Earnings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.85) to ($1.83) per share. The P/E ratio of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is -1.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is -1.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

