Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results SC Health (NYSE:SCPE)

Earnings results for SC Health (NYSE:SCPE)

SC Health Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on SC Health (NYSE:SCPE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SC Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 91.39%. The high price target for SCPE is $20.00 and the low price target for SCPE is $20.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: SC Health (NYSE:SCPE)

SC Health does not currently pay a dividend. SC Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SC Health (NYSE:SCPE)

In the past three months, SC Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 24.40% of the stock of SC Health is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 57.27% of the stock of SC Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SC Health (NYSE:SCPE



Earnings for SC Health are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.76) per share. The P/E ratio of SC Health is 261.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.99. The P/E ratio of SC Health is 261.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Unclassified sector average P/E ratio of about 0.00. SC Health has a P/B Ratio of 47.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

