Rounding up the figures: Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Earnings results for Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28.

Seer last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Its revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Seer has generated ($2.48) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Seer are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.08) to ($1.13) per share. Seer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Seer will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 114.95%. The high price target for SEER is $75.00 and the low price target for SEER is $55.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Seer has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.33, Seer has a forecasted upside of 114.9% from its current price of $30.86. Seer has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer does not currently pay a dividend. Seer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

In the past three months, Seer insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,359,340.00 in company stock. 69.36% of the stock of Seer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER



Earnings for Seer are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.08) to ($1.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Seer is -12.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Seer is -12.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here