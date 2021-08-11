Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Earnings results for Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.57.

Silverback Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.19. Silverback Therapeutics has generated ($11.33) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Silverback Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.37) to ($3.03) per share. Silverback Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silverback Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 65.72%. The high price target for SBTX is $60.00 and the low price target for SBTX is $44.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Silverback Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Silverback Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Silverback Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

In the past three months, Silverback Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.10% of the stock of Silverback Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 79.33% of the stock of Silverback Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX



Earnings for Silverback Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.37) to ($3.03) per share. The P/E ratio of Silverback Therapeutics is -2.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

