Earnings and Growth Analysis : SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Earnings results for SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

SilverSun Technologies last announced its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SilverSun Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Dividend Strength: SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. SilverSun Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

In the past three months, SilverSun Technologies insiders have bought 10,172.93% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,994,900.00 in company stock and sold $19,419.00 in company stock. 44.94% of the stock of SilverSun Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.53% of the stock of SilverSun Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)



SilverSun Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

