Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Earnings results for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07.

Analyst Opinion on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SoFi Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 61.86%. The high price target for SOFI is $30.00 and the low price target for SOFI is $25.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SoFi Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.50, SoFi Technologies has a forecasted upside of 61.9% from its current price of $16.99. SoFi Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. SoFi Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

In the past three months, SoFi Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.10% of the stock of SoFi Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 1.98% of the stock of SoFi Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI



Earnings for SoFi Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.02 per share. SoFi Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 80.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

