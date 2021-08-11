How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Earnings results for Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Sonim Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business earned $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Sonim Technologies has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year (($0.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sonim Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.20) per share. Sonim Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sonim Technologies in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Sonim Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

In the past three months, Sonim Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $27,450.00 in company stock. 18.59% of the stock of Sonim Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 31.55% of the stock of Sonim Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM



Earnings for Sonim Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Sonim Technologies is -0.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sonim Technologies is -0.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sonim Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

