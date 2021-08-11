Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Earnings results for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19.

Sotera Health last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company earned $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Its revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sotera Health has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.6. Earnings for Sotera Health are expected to grow by 23.75% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $0.99 per share. Sotera Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Sotera Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sotera Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.28, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.73%. The high price target for SHC is $35.00 and the low price target for SHC is $30.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sotera Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.28, Sotera Health has a forecasted upside of 35.7% from its current price of $23.78. Sotera Health has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Sotera Health does not currently pay a dividend. Sotera Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Sotera Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 64.95% of the stock of Sotera Health is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 87.60% of the stock of Sotera Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Sotera Health are expected to grow by 23.75% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $0.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Sotera Health is 62.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.01. The P/E ratio of Sotera Health is 62.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.64. Sotera Health has a P/B Ratio of 14.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

