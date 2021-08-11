Earnings and Growth Analysis : Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Earnings results for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.45.

Spruce Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Spruce Biosciences has generated ($4.93) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Spruce Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.03) to ($2.83) per share. Spruce Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spruce Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 302.97%. The high price target for SPRB is $44.00 and the low price target for SPRB is $26.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Spruce Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.60, Spruce Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 303.0% from its current price of $8.09. Spruce Biosciences has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Spruce Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

In the past three months, Spruce Biosciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,607,607.00 in company stock. Only 9.10% of the stock of Spruce Biosciences is held by insiders. 71.67% of the stock of Spruce Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB



Earnings for Spruce Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.03) to ($2.83) per share. The P/E ratio of Spruce Biosciences is -1.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Spruce Biosciences is -1.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Spruce Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

