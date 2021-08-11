Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Earnings results for Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Sundial Growers last released its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 million. Sundial Growers has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year (($0.97) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sundial Growers are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.01 per share. Sundial Growers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Sundial Growers will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 604-638-9010 with passcode “7535 #”.

Analyst Opinion on Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sundial Growers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.73, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.02%. The high price target for SNDL is $1.15 and the low price target for SNDL is $0.40. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sundial Growers has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.83, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.73, Sundial Growers has a forecasted downside of 10.0% from its current price of $0.82. Sundial Growers has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers does not currently pay a dividend. Sundial Growers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

In the past three months, Sundial Growers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.19% of the stock of Sundial Growers is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL



Earnings for Sundial Growers are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Sundial Growers is -0.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sundial Growers is -0.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sundial Growers has a P/B Ratio of 4.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here