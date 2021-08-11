An insightful look at Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Earnings results for Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Suzano last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Suzano has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. Suzano has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Suzano in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Suzano.

Dividend Strength: Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano does not currently pay a dividend. Suzano does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

In the past three months, Suzano insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.06% of the stock of Suzano is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ



The P/E ratio of Suzano is 20.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.01. The P/E ratio of Suzano is 20.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 21.56. Suzano has a P/B Ratio of 10.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

