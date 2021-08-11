Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC)

Earnings results for Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC)

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Taiwan Liposome last announced its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business earned $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Taiwan Liposome has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year (($0.76) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Taiwan Liposome are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.77) to ($0.90) per share. Taiwan Liposome has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Taiwan Liposome in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.91%. The high price target for TLC is $7.50 and the low price target for TLC is $7.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Taiwan Liposome has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.50, Taiwan Liposome has a forecasted upside of 7.9% from its current price of $6.95. Taiwan Liposome has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC)

Taiwan Liposome does not currently pay a dividend. Taiwan Liposome does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC)

In the past three months, Taiwan Liposome insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.21% of the stock of Taiwan Liposome is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC



Earnings for Taiwan Liposome are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.77) to ($0.90) per share. The P/E ratio of Taiwan Liposome is -9.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Taiwan Liposome is -9.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Taiwan Liposome has a P/B Ratio of 8.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

