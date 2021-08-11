What’s your take on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Earnings results for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Tapestry last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year ($1.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.5. Earnings for Tapestry are expected to grow by 8.48% in the coming year, from $2.83 to $3.07 per share. Tapestry has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tapestry in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.04, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.66%. The high price target for TPR is $65.00 and the low price target for TPR is $15.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tapestry has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.04, Tapestry has a forecasted downside of 8.7% from its current price of $43.84. Tapestry has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry does not currently pay a dividend. Tapestry does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

In the past three months, Tapestry insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $693,673.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Tapestry is held by insiders. 88.56% of the stock of Tapestry is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR



Earnings for Tapestry are expected to grow by 8.48% in the coming year, from $2.83 to $3.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Tapestry is 36.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Tapestry is 36.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 40.88. Tapestry has a PEG Ratio of 1.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tapestry has a P/B Ratio of 5.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

