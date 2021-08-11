How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Earnings results for Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Target Hospitality last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company earned $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year (($0.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Target Hospitality are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to $0.12 per share. Target Hospitality has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Target Hospitality will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Target Hospitality in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.58%. The high price target for TH is $6.00 and the low price target for TH is $2.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Target Hospitality has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality does not currently pay a dividend. Target Hospitality does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

In the past three months, Target Hospitality insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 75.70% of the stock of Target Hospitality is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 18.42% of the stock of Target Hospitality is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH



Earnings for Target Hospitality are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to $0.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Target Hospitality is -8.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Target Hospitality has a P/B Ratio of 3.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

