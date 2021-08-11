Nothing seems to bother The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

Earnings results for The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

The AZEK last posted its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business earned $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The AZEK has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year (($0.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The AZEK are expected to grow by 36.25% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $1.09 per share. The AZEK has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. The AZEK will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “5847476”.

Analyst Opinion on The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The AZEK in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.05%. The high price target for AZEK is $55.00 and the low price target for AZEK is $36.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The AZEK has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.15, The AZEK has a forecasted upside of 26.0% from its current price of $37.41. The AZEK has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK does not currently pay a dividend. The AZEK does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

In the past three months, The AZEK insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,978,404.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of The AZEK is held by insiders. 91.29% of the stock of The AZEK is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK



Earnings for The AZEK are expected to grow by 36.25% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of The AZEK is -56.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The AZEK has a P/B Ratio of 4.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

