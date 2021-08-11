Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

Earnings results for The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

The ExOne last released its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. Its revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. The ExOne has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year (($0.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The ExOne are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.63) per share. The ExOne has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. The ExOne will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 844-512-2921 with passcode “13721191”.

Analyst Opinion on The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The ExOne in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.44%. The high price target for XONE is $37.00 and the low price target for XONE is $13.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The ExOne has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.80, The ExOne has a forecasted upside of 43.4% from its current price of $17.29. The ExOne has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne does not currently pay a dividend. The ExOne does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

In the past three months, The ExOne insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 23.50% of the stock of The ExOne is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 51.82% of the stock of The ExOne is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE



Earnings for The ExOne are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.63) per share. The P/E ratio of The ExOne is -18.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The ExOne is -18.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The ExOne has a P/B Ratio of 4.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

