Analysts monitoring and evaluation report: The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Earnings results for The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

The Middleby last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. Its revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. The Middleby has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year ($4.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.7. Earnings for The Middleby are expected to grow by 13.40% in the coming year, from $8.21 to $9.31 per share. The Middleby has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. The Middleby will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Middleby in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $208.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.47%. The high price target for MIDD is $250.00 and the low price target for MIDD is $169.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Middleby has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $208.00, The Middleby has a forecasted upside of 8.5% from its current price of $191.75. The Middleby has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby does not currently pay a dividend. The Middleby does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

In the past three months, The Middleby insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.24% of the stock of The Middleby is held by insiders. 82.23% of the stock of The Middleby is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD



Earnings for The Middleby are expected to grow by 13.40% in the coming year, from $8.21 to $9.31 per share. The P/E ratio of The Middleby is 47.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of The Middleby is 47.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.26. The Middleby has a P/B Ratio of 5.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

