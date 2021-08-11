Notable News Spotlight: The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Earnings results for The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 14 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

The Walt Disney last issued its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. The Walt Disney has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year (($2.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The Walt Disney are expected to grow by 118.97% in the coming year, from $2.32 to $5.08 per share. The Walt Disney has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. The Walt Disney will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Walt Disney in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $208.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.59%. The high price target for DIS is $230.00 and the low price target for DIS is $163.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Walt Disney has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.87, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $208.22, The Walt Disney has a forecasted upside of 17.6% from its current price of $177.07. The Walt Disney has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney does not currently pay a dividend. The Walt Disney does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

In the past three months, The Walt Disney insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $100,160,750.00 in company stock. Only 0.25% of the stock of The Walt Disney is held by insiders. 60.27% of the stock of The Walt Disney is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS



Earnings for The Walt Disney are expected to grow by 118.97% in the coming year, from $2.32 to $5.08 per share. The P/E ratio of The Walt Disney is -70.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Walt Disney has a PEG Ratio of 3.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Walt Disney has a P/B Ratio of 3.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

