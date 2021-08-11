Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Earnings results for Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Titan Medical last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Titan Medical has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year (($0.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Titan Medical are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.31) per share. Titan Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Titan Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 132.56%. The high price target for TMDI is $4.00 and the low price target for TMDI is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Titan Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $4.00, Titan Medical has a forecasted upside of 132.6% from its current price of $1.72. Titan Medical has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Titan Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

In the past three months, Titan Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.54% of the stock of Titan Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI



Earnings for Titan Medical are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.31) per share. The P/E ratio of Titan Medical is -3.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

