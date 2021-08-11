Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Earnings results for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.7.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.87) earnings per share over the last year (($1.72) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.35) to ($1.47) per share. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. TRACON Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 316.67%. The high price target for TCON is $24.00 and the low price target for TCON is $12.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.75, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 316.7% from its current price of $3.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. TRACON Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

In the past three months, TRACON Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $25,002.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.09% of the stock of TRACON Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 59.31% of the stock of TRACON Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON



Earnings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.35) to ($1.47) per share. The P/E ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals is -2.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

