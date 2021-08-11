Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Earnings results for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Tufin Software Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company earned $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Tufin Software Technologies has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year (($0.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tufin Software Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.24) to ($1.20) per share. Tufin Software Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Tufin Software Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tufin Software Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.31%. The high price target for TUFN is $15.00 and the low price target for TUFN is $9.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Tufin Software Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

In the past three months, Tufin Software Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 38.16% of the stock of Tufin Software Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN



Earnings for Tufin Software Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.24) to ($1.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Tufin Software Technologies is -12.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tufin Software Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

