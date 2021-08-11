Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

Earnings results for U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

U.S. Well Services last posted its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company earned $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. U.S. Well Services has generated ($1.36) earnings per share over the last year (($1.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for U.S. Well Services are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to $0.25 per share. U.S. Well Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

Dividend Strength: U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services does not currently pay a dividend. U.S. Well Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

In the past three months, U.S. Well Services insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $200,909.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 11.20% of the stock of U.S. Well Services is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 41.84% of the stock of U.S. Well Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS



Earnings for U.S. Well Services are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to $0.25 per share. The P/E ratio of U.S. Well Services is -0.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

