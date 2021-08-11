Must-See Earnings Estimates for: urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Earnings results for urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO)

urban-gro, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

urban-gro last announced its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. urban-gro has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. urban-gro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. urban-gro will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42036”.

urban-gro does not currently pay a dividend. urban-gro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO)

In the past three months, urban-gro insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $193,570.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 10.98% of the stock of urban-gro is held by institutions.

