Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Earnings results for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14.

Utz Brands last released its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm earned $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Utz Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Utz Brands are expected to grow by 13.43% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.76 per share. Utz Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Utz Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Utz Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.32%. The high price target for UTZ is $29.00 and the low price target for UTZ is $18.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands has a dividend yield of 0.92%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Utz Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Utz Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.32% next year. This indicates that Utz Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

In the past three months, Utz Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 17.32% of the stock of Utz Brands is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 39.28% of the stock of Utz Brands is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ



Earnings for Utz Brands are expected to grow by 13.43% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.76 per share. Utz Brands has a P/B Ratio of 2.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

