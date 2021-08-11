Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Earnings results for VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

VAALCO Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year ($0.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Earnings for VAALCO Energy are expected to grow by 58.14% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $1.36 per share. VAALCO Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. VAALCO Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VAALCO Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.26%. The high price target for EGY is $4.00 and the low price target for EGY is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

VAALCO Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, VAALCO Energy has a forecasted upside of 53.3% from its current price of $2.61. VAALCO Energy has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy does not currently pay a dividend. VAALCO Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

In the past three months, VAALCO Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.20% of the stock of VAALCO Energy is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 30.11% of the stock of VAALCO Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY



Earnings for VAALCO Energy are expected to grow by 58.14% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $1.36 per share. The P/E ratio of VAALCO Energy is 10.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.99. The P/E ratio of VAALCO Energy is 10.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.13. VAALCO Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

