Notable News Spotlight: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Earnings results for Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23.

Viant Technology last released its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. The company earned $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Viant Technology has generated $20.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.8. Earnings for Viant Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.60) to ($0.16) per share. Viant Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Viant Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viant Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 170.06%. The high price target for DSP is $62.00 and the low price target for DSP is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Viant Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

In the past three months, Viant Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.14% of the stock of Viant Technology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP



Earnings for Viant Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.60) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Viant Technology is 0.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Viant Technology is 0.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.30.

