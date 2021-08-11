Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Earnings results for Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Vidler Water Resources last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Vidler Water Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Dividend Strength: Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Vidler Water Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Vidler Water Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

In the past three months, Vidler Water Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.70% of the stock of Vidler Water Resources is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 64.22% of the stock of Vidler Water Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR



The P/E ratio of Vidler Water Resources is 19.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.99. The P/E ratio of Vidler Water Resources is 19.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 24.64. Vidler Water Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

