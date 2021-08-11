Wall street estimates Earnings report Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Earnings results for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.8.

Viridian Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.15. The company earned $1.45 million during the quarter. Viridian Therapeutics has generated ($11.49) earnings per share over the last year (($29.28) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Viridian Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.64) to ($1.61) per share. Viridian Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viridian Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 139.44%. The high price target for VRDN is $40.00 and the low price target for VRDN is $28.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Viridian Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

In the past three months, Viridian Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.70% of the stock of Viridian Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN



Earnings for Viridian Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.64) to ($1.61) per share. The P/E ratio of Viridian Therapeutics is -0.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

