Notable News Spotlight: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Earnings results for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 16 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals last issued its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company earned $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Its revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Wheaton Precious Metals has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year ($1.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.3. Earnings for Wheaton Precious Metals are expected to grow by 10.53% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $1.68 per share. Wheaton Precious Metals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Wheaton Precious Metals will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-764-8677 with passcode “071335#”.

Analyst Opinion on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.34%. The high price target for WPM is $82.00 and the low price target for WPM is $39.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend yield of 0.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wheaton Precious Metals has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Wheaton Precious Metals is 19.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Wheaton Precious Metals will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.10% next year. This indicates that Wheaton Precious Metals will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

In the past three months, Wheaton Precious Metals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.80% of the stock of Wheaton Precious Metals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM



Earnings for Wheaton Precious Metals are expected to grow by 10.53% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $1.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Wheaton Precious Metals is 33.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Wheaton Precious Metals is 33.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 21.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a PEG Ratio of 6.02. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Wheaton Precious Metals has a P/B Ratio of 3.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

